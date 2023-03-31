Norwood athlete Suzanne Westbrook has experienced a successful couple of weeks following the Australian Masters Championships in Sydney.
Competing in the 80-84 age category, the 81-year-old ran a 9:04.98 in the 1500-metre run to surpass the existing age record for the event.
Her unprecedented pace was only just beginning too, with the Launceston runner finishing with a time of 34:14.89 in the 5000m to once again claim the national record as of March 20.
Returning to her home state for the Tasmanian Masters Championships, Westbrook found the St Leonards track equally prosperous.
While her 46.86 time in the 200m sprint left her less than half a second short of the state record, the Launceston Parkrun regular was still able to break four of them by the end of the event.
Westbrook ran a 4:16.13 to claim the 800m, before also claiming the 400m, 1500m and 5000m.
Westbrook - who is self-coached - spoke about her process which helps her find so much success.
"You can start slow and get faster or start fast and get slower and it averages itself out, but you've got to know what you're doing to get the set time," she said.
"I don't have anybody to coach or train me or do anything scientifically, I just have to on the day think of how fast I can run to get a good time and just do my best."
Westbrook also credited the work of Launceston Parkrun - who are having their 500th run on Saturday - with their regular events providing a consistent opportunity to keep her fitness levels up.
