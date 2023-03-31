The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Norwood's Suzanne Westbrook breaks six records in two weeks

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated March 31 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suzanne Westbrook competing at the Australian Masters Championships in Sydney. Picture supplied
Suzanne Westbrook competing at the Australian Masters Championships in Sydney. Picture supplied

Norwood athlete Suzanne Westbrook has experienced a successful couple of weeks following the Australian Masters Championships in Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.