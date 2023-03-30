Grammy Award-winning musician Thundercat, post-punk duo Sleaford Mods and Los Angeles punk OGs Black Flag will visit Tasmania in June as part of winter festival Dark Mofo this year.
Event organisers pushed out a massive schedule for the two-week event on Friday morning, which includes new artwork commissions, the return of Dark Park, the enduringly popular Night Mass and the festival's debaucherous masquerade ball.
The festival's creative director Leigh Carmichael said the past few years had been challenging for the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To finally be in a position to again release a full two-week festival program feels overwhelming," he said.
"The 10th edition will include the return of Dark Park, a large-scale art program, eight nights of Winter Feast and a massive music program.
"Night Mass will be expanded to five nights and will be Dark Mofo's wildest party in our ten year history.
"While visitors can expect old favourites, we also have a few new surprises to unfurl."
The Odeon Theatre, The Hanging Garden, Altar, Dark Park, Federation Concert Hall, Princes Wharf 1, MAC2, the Goods Shed, MyState Bank Arena, Hobart Town Hall and Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery are among the venues that will host events.
US bassist extraordinaire Thundercat will perform in the first week as will Black Flag in a one-off exclusive Australian show.
Boundary-pushing electronic artists Squarepusher and Plaid from the UK will perform a double-header show.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Deafheaven will return to the festival to melt faces through the performance of their post-metal album Sunbather, another Dark Mofo exclusive show.
As for art in the first week, United Visual Artists have been commissioned for art installation Silent Symphony, which features kinetic light and sound instruments that mimic planetary orbit.
In the second week, Hymns to the Dead returns with a brutal multi-band metal lineup, featuring Ddheimsgard from Norway, Uada and Haunter from the USA, and Zuriaake from China.
The annual Ogoh-Ogoh will be transported in a procession across the waterfront to The Burning at Mac Point, a public ritual releasing our fears by fire on the final night.
The Nude Solstice Swim returns at sunrise on June 22.
To learn more about the event program and subscribe for updates, visit www.darkmofo.net.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.