The jump in basketball's popularity has left organisers scrambling to fit games into the lacklustre courts available in Launceston.
Launceston Basketball Association president Craig Gibson said they'd had issues around a shortened season.
"We've got a 20-week season coming up through winter, but every team will play a maximum of 15 games and then we've had to fabricate byes and put on really late games to be able to achieve that," he said.
Mr Gibson said there wasn't much more they could do to accommodate teams.
LBA general manager Mitch Duhig said they would get to the point where the association would turn people away.
Mr Gibson said the association players are complaining about the extra bye and late games.
"There have been complaints about byes and not getting good value and a viable competition because you don't have enough games through a 20-week season," he said.
"The complaints are getting louder and louder."
Basketball has historically had strong growth and the LBA has experienced this first-hand, with membership growing from 1900 members in 2021 to more than 3100 players in 2022.
Training has been restricted due to a lack of courts. As a result, the association has had to "juggle" all the teams just to meet not even the bare minimum demands, with LBA asking clubs to reduce training.
Bass MHA Janie Finlay is calling for more sporting courts to cater for the needs of the Launceston community through a parliamentary petition.
"For a really long time, it's been known that there are court shortages for basketball in northern Tasmania," she said.
The petition, which has just under 300 signatures, wants the government to confirm the promised six courts for Launceston, including funding and timelines, and invest in Elphin Sports Centre for upgrades.
Mr Gibson said the centre needs "a complete overhaul of just about everything".
Minister for Sport and Recreation, Nic Street said funding was needed for the in progress Northern Suburbs Community Hub
"Subject to funding, early works are expected to begin on site in the second half 2023, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2025," he said.
"A new, indoor, multi-use sporting facility will also be developed as part of stage three of the UTAS Stadium redevelopment.
"We are also working with the Department of Education to assess the viability of increasing access to public school sports facilities for community use outside of school hours."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said it has already been well documented that there hasn't been a new indoor sports complex developed in the city for more than 35 years, and during that time, the demand for indoor recreation facilities has continued to grow.
"In coming weeks, the Northern councils will release a draft of the Northern Tasmania Sports Facility Plan, which will outline the current state of play for all sporting facilities across Northern Tasmania, and more importantly plans to address the region's future needs," he said.
"This report will show that there is an under-supply of approximately 12 courts across the region.
"To that end, the council has been working with the state government to progress several proposals that will assist in addressing these shortfalls."
Alison Foletta
