The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston's basketball community is getting the short end of the stick

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
April 1 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Basketball Association president Craig Gibson, general manager Mitch Duhig and Labor Bass MHA Janie Finlay. Picture by Alison Foletta
Launceston Basketball Association president Craig Gibson, general manager Mitch Duhig and Labor Bass MHA Janie Finlay. Picture by Alison Foletta

The jump in basketball's popularity has left organisers scrambling to fit games into the lacklustre courts available in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.