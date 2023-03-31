Displayed in the Royal Park Art Gallery is a list which documents the names of every trans person killed since 2021, along with online comments spewing hate to trans content creators.
The artwork was created by 17-year-old Sam O'Neil, a young trans person, refusing to remain silent.
The artwork he created in his art production class at Elizabeth College started with one piece, which lists the names and ages of trans people murdered across the world.
"I remember sitting there writing out the names and tearing up because there were so many, hundreds of names of people who had been murdered," Sam said.
He was only 16 at the time and had come out to his school at 15 at the start of year 9.
Sam's art asks: "how could you ask me to be quiet?"
"I wanted to do something about myself and my experiences with being trans," he said.
"One is how I feel social media has impacted me as a trans person."
While from a series of eight, two of Sam's pieces are on display at the gallery. One called Silence is Violence which depicts a phone with online comments surrounded by the headlines anti-trans legislation.
The other piece is called How could you ask me to be quiet depicting an image of a non-binary influencer from the United States called Alokmenon surrounded by anti-trans comments and details of murdered trans people.
Sam said reading news was difficult and being online was a struggle. "It feels like there is constant legislation made against people like me, and it really stresses me out," he said. "I feel like the future is really uncertain."
While the discussion of trans rights is rife in the political sphere, Sam just wants politicians to have an open mind.
"Trans people are ordinary people," he said.
"I go to my math class, I , eat a sandwich at lunch, I I love people, people love me. I'm just a regular person. "When you stop viewing trans people as people, then you can't actually meaningfully create laws for them and care about them."
Sam said his journey coming out wasn't easy and wants his art to let other trans people know, they are not alone.
"I came out in a small town, at my school, which is a recipe for not fun," he said.
"I was surprised that a lot of the teachers were really supportive, which was good. But I did a lot backhanded comments and rumours that spread throughout the community. It's spread really fast, given it's a small town, and a small community. That was a bit hard."
Despite this, Sam wants to voice his experience and maybe bring some hope.
"I refuse to be silent because there are people out there like in my artwork, every day who are trans and they they feel alone, they feel isolated. They feel like they aren't seen or heard. They're being discriminated against or murdered," he said.
"Maybe their parents don't accept them. Maybe their school doesn't accept them.
"They just they need a place they need to know that someone sees them. And I think by putting my foot down and by not being silent, I can maybe give them a little spark of hope."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
