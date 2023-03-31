The thought of leading the Tasmania Devils out onto Dial Park for the first time fills Launceston's Thomas Beaumont with pride.
The 18-year-old was named captain last week and will skipper his Coates Talent League side in their first match of 2023 against Western Jets in Penguin on Saturday at 5.45pm.
"Obviously it's a massive privilege to be captain of the Tassie Devils, it's the most famous jumper in Australian football really," Beaumont said.
"So being able to lead that, it's an honor and I'm really excited to have that role and see what I can bring to that role.
"I've always been a very vocal leader at all the trainings and everything over the past couple of years, so it's always been on the cards as something that I've really wanted to do and I'm lucky enough to be able to be given the opportunity from a team vote and also a coaches' vote this year."
After a long pre-season under new strength and conditioning coach Scott Smith, who Beaumont said had improved his running and aerobic capacity, the Devils are eager to hit the park.
They will field 14 debutants this weekend, with half of those from the North or North-West.
"It's a little bit different to the TSL game style so it can come as a bit of a shock at times but I think the most important thing is just playing your role," Beaumont said on making a debut.
"Just being able to play your role and do what you need to do for the team is really important.
"That's what got us so far last year - we were a team, we weren't a group of individuals trying to get drafted. We were an actual Tasmanian team that was playing a good brand of football."
B: Harry Elmer, Cohen Jeffrey, Josh Curtis
HB: Geordie Payne, James Leake, Oscar Van Dam
C: Oliver DePaoli-Kubank, Thomas Beaumont, Liam Ling
HF: Blake Harper, Heath Ollington, Connor Ling
F: Jack Callinan, Oliver Dean, Will Groom
FOLL: Connor McGee, Mitchell Nicholas, Colby McKercher
INT: Beau Nash, Max Mapley, Marty Brereton, Max Roney, Ely Blizzard
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.