Burst water main stalls traffic in Launceston

TasWater attends to burst water main in South Launceston

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:34am
A burst water main has caused a service interruption or low-water pressure to properties on Wellington Street, Wilson Street and Patrick Street at South Launceston on Friday morning.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

