Burst water main stalls traffic in Launceston

A burst water main has caused a service interruption or low-water pressure to properties on Wellington Street, Wilson Street and Patrick Street at South Launceston on Friday morning.
TasWater crews are currently on-site to repair the issue.
The water company advises that customers can sign up to SMS alerts through its website: www.taswater.com.au.
Traffic in the area has been affected by the breakage and motorists are asked to seek an alternate route while the works are being conducted by TasWater.
A water cart will be connected there until water is restored.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.