The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Indigenous row hits govt

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 30 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Opposition and the Tasmanian Greens have accused the state government of standing with a "racist" viewpoint promoted by some Tasmanian Indigenous communities that denies the separate identity of Tasmanian Aboriginals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.