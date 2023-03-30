Indigenous row hits govt

The Opposition and the Tasmanian Greens have accused the state government of standing with a "racist" viewpoint promoted by some Tasmanian Indigenous communities that denies the separate identity of Tasmanian Aboriginals.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation (CHAC) had promoted a "racist" view of Tasmanian Aboriginal identity in a submission to a government inquiry last year.
But a CHAC spokesperson said the Greens' accusation was based on submissions that were "grossly taken out of context".
Ms O'Connor asked Aboriginal Affairs Minister Roger Jaensch: "Will you stand by Tasmanian Aboriginal people and condemn CHAC and the Brumby Hill corporation for their racist denial of Tasmanian Aboriginal people's very existence?"
In response, Mr Jaensch said the government had sought the views of all indigenous organisations in the state when formulating policy and legislation, including its review of the model for returning land to aboriginal people.
The Greens said that Mr Jaensch had lost the confidence of the state's indigenous community.
Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation chairperson Selina Maguire-Colgrave, said Ms O'Connor's comments were "hurtful and damaging", and that she should resign immediately.
"We are appalled that a member of Parliament can assert such inflammatory inferences that the Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation's policies are 'racist'," she said.
In a later statement, CHAC confirmed it made a submission to the government's Improved Model for Returning Land to Aboriginal People in Tasmanian Consultation Paper, but it had been taken out of context by the Greens leader.
"The submission here refers specifically to the "Tasmanian Aboriginal", as defined and constructed by the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre (TAC), it does not seek to deny the existence of Tasmanian Aboriginal people." .
