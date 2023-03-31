The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dementia Support Australia launch new initiative to support home-living

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Without effective methods for coping and caregiving, home living can be a stressful experience for people living with dementia. File picture
Without effective methods for coping and caregiving, home living can be a stressful experience for people living with dementia. File picture

Without effective methods for coping and caregiving, home living can be a stressful experience for people living with dementia and their partners or other family carers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.