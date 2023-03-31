Without effective methods for coping and caregiving, home living can be a stressful experience for people living with dementia and their partners or other family carers.
To support and empower home living, the dementia support service Dementia Support Australia (DSA) has launched a new initiative, Staying at Home.
Funded by the federal government, Staying at Home is a three-day/two-night residential wellbeing and respite program run Australia-wide at no cost to participants.
Staying at Home project leader Tom Gauci emphasised the importance of living at home, saying, "Everyone wants to continue living at home. It's our place of comfort, familiarity, and security".
"The Staying at Home initiative empowers people with dementia and their carers to continue living together at home for as long as possible," Mr Gauci said.
"We are seeing that it is very powerful for carers to come together, learn from each other and build a community of support.
"At the same time, our guests living with dementia have embraced the chance to talk openly about their diagnosis and connect with people sharing experiences."
A Tasmanian program open to participants living with dementia and their carers will run from Tuesday, April 25 to Thursday, April 27, at Conara, South-East of Launceston.
The program will teach carers how best to manage behavioural changes that come with dementia onset, obtain support from DSA's staff and other community services, plan ahead, and care for their wellbeing.
Dementia Support Australia head of HammondCare Marie Alford said the program would also support participants living with dementia to continue with their favourite recreational hobbies, like gardening or arts, and be allowed to discuss their diagnosis with our team and other participants.
"One of the great benefits of the program for family carers is they share experiences and learnings with others in similar situations," she said.
