The Cavaliers will be looking to produce more of what they provided in their resounding 72-27 win against the South East Suns last weekend in the Tasmanian Netball League.
Last year's preliminary finalists will follow in the footsteps of the Northern Hawks as they travel to Ulverstone for a Friday night clash against Devon.
Captain Shelby Miller said the side are wary of the youthful North-West outfit, who gave the Cavs' Northern neighbours a fierce challenge last time out.
"They're definitely not a team that you can take lightly," she said.
"We definitely followed the results of the game when they played Hawks last week and we have taken our preparation seriously - like we do every week - and we're actually looking forward to a really hard hit-out."
Miller admitted the 8pm fixture presented some challenges to how her team prepares.
"Having a Friday night game, particularly down in Ulverstone is going to be challenging, particularly if you've been working all day," she said.
"It is quite a late game, so factoring in things like food, so when to eat, being hydrated and all of that definitely comes into play when the scheduling changes."
The match is the last opportunity for both sides to add a win to their tally for almost a month, with the league taking a scheduled break to allow players to compete in the under-17 and under-19 national championships.
Miller was keen to ensure the Cavaliers enter the break with as much momentum as possible.
"It's always good to finish on a positive note before going on quite a long break in the season," she said.
"So we'll hopefully have a really positive hit-out on Friday night and then on Sunday, we're actually doing some match play against the under-17 and under-19 state teams.
"Then we'll break off to hopefully enjoy a bright finish to the start of the season and leave it on a positive note."
Last week saw Paige O'Neill and Ava Lockwood make their open-category debuts for the Cavs, with more to come while Keely Atkinson remains out.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
