Cavaliers head to Ulverstone for clash against Devon

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Cavaliers' Olive Morris has played an important role so far in 2023. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Cavaliers will be looking to produce more of what they provided in their resounding 72-27 win against the South East Suns last weekend in the Tasmanian Netball League.

