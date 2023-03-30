A new laser tag venue is coming to Kings Meadows as the owners of Launceston Lanes and Entombed Escape Rooms continue to expand their entertainment precinct.
Co-manager of Entombed Escape Rooms Anna Dutton said they chose laser tag as it fit in with the theme their family-friendly entertainment complex.
"We've already got the bowling lanes and arcade and we're expanding our escape rooms, so it just seemed like the obvious move," Ms Dutton said.
"It was between that or putt-putt and laser tag just seemed like more fun."
The proposed location is directly across the escape rooms in the old St John Ambulance Tasmania building.
Ms Dutton said they wanted to move away from the 'traditional' form of laser tag and introduce regularly rotating themes.
"When you think of laser tag you think of the same layout, it's all black and dark with fluro paint," Ms Dutton said.
"We want to move away from the whole alien crash landing scenario and instead introduce themes since that's what we already do with the escape rooms."
Ms Dutton's sister and co-manager Imogen Dutton said laser tag was growing in popularity on the mainland.
"It's good to look at what the mainland is doing and think how you could do something similar," Imogen said.
The string of entertainment venues started when Launceston Lanes and escape rooms owner Terry Dutton, bought the bowling alley as it was on the cusp of being shut down.
"We decided to revamp it and we've been building on it for years now, it keeps getting better and better," Mr Dutton said.
"It was on the edge of closure and we saw some real potential in it."
He said his kids took a real interest in the business as they got older.
"Anna and Imogen are well involved with the escape room side of it and we've got some great ideas moving forward."
Mr Dutton said they were thinking of adding a karaoke room to the bowling centre, as well as a seperate sports bar area.
"I think any complex that encourages families to be together and have fun together has got to be good for the whole community," Mr Dutton said.
Ms Dutton couldn't confirm when the venue would open, but hoped it would be ready by the end of the year.
"We're pretty excited about offering a bit more to people of Launceston and even Burnie, Devonport and Hobart," Ms Dutton said.
"It's always nice to have new stuff happening, and our aim is to keep bringing in some exciting things for people to look forward to."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
