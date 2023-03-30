The debate over the use of e-cigarettes heated up on Thursday, with a leading Tasmanian anti-tobacco activist criticising journalists for listening to the "lunatic fringe" of proponents who advocate for vaping as an aid to quitting smoking.
Dr Kathryn Barnsley, convener of Smoke Free Tasmania, likened vaping advocates to the minority of scientists that have denied climate change.
"There are an overwhelming number of people on our side and only a couple of lunatic fringe people on the other side," she said.
"It's like climate change, you've got 96 per cent of people saying there is climate change, and only 2 per cent saying there isn't, then journalists think they've got to get balance by talking to both sides."
But advocates of the use of vapes as a quitting tool said there is evidence that they are effective, and that cutting off access will only grow the black market.
"The only place in the OECD that doesn't allow nicotine vapes is Australia," said Robert Mallett, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Small Business Council.
He said it was "ridiculous" that current laws required adults who wanted to vape nicotine to seek prescriptions from a doctor, but anybody over 18 could buy "even more harmful" cigarettes anywhere.
"For the government to have got onto some populist band wagon because some kids have been smoking in New Norfolk school is short-sighted and does people who want to give up ... a great disservice."
But Dr Barnsley said even if vaping were less harmful than smoking cigarettes, it was not a good reason to promote them.
"It's like jumping out of the 5th floor of a building instead of 10th floor - it's still going to kill you, but maybe not quite as fast," she said.
There was ample evidence that vaping causes significant harms and was not effective as a tool for smoking cessation, she said, citing a recent Australian National University study by Professor Emily Banks.
But Dr Alex Wodak, a former director of the Alcohol and Drug Service at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, said there there had been a number of criticisms of that ANU study.
He said a recent Cochrane Review had instead found evidence that, when properly utilised, vaping led to better results for quitters than nicotine gum and patches.
He said the study was a "randomised controlled study", which he said was the "gold standard" in terms of scientific research.
But Dr Barnsley criticised that study - she said it found only marginally better results for vapers than for regular nicotine replacement treatments, and that vaping failed for 90 per cent of smokers trying to quit using them.
