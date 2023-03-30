North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson has made the choice to fly separately from former side Hawthorn after their Launceston clash.
Amid an ongoing investigation into racism during Clarkson's time at Hawthorn, the two sides are booked on the same flight back to Melbourne.
The 54-year-old said "I don't think it's a great idea that we are sitting on a plane together".
"I don't reckon it's particularly smart given what's going on with me at the present time that I jump on that plane, so I'll jump on a different one," he said.
"I spoke to the club earlier in the week ... in most instances you have flights like this that are not charter flights and you're coming back at separate times.
"We're going down on separate planes but coming back on the same plane and it's just not wise that you put yourself in that position.
"I don't think it's fair on anyone from within Hawthorn, I don't think it's fair on anyone within North Melbourne to subject yourself to that and if I'm the central figure in that, it takes the fizz out of it altogether if I come back on a different flight."
Ahead of his first time coaching against the Hawks on Saturday, Clarkson shed some light into his exit from the club, extinguishing any claims of a feud between him and Sam Mitchell.
"We've all moved on, he's coaching Hawthorn, I'm coaching North Melbourne and it's a great narrative for the rest of the football world to say there's tension there but in actual fact, Mitch becoming coach of Hawthorn was partly orchestrated by me and my initial discussion with the board," he said.
Coaching Hawthorn during their 19-game winning streak at UTAS Stadium, Clarkson is relishing the chance to get back down to Tasmania.
"I'm looking forward to getting down to Launceston, it's the best ground in the league in my view in terms of the surface, it's just like carpet - it's an outstanding surface," he said.
"We've played two games against Fremantle and West Coast in 30 degrees-plus and I can guarantee it's not going to be 30 degrees in Launnie so we are looking forward to the opportunity to play on a great deck, footy-like conditions in terms of being 15-20 degrees and in front of a really, really passionate supporter base down there that crave for AFL footy.
"This is the first game that they've got an opportunity to watch, whether it be us or Hawthorn play, they've got their first opportunity to come and watch a high-level game of footy and we are hoping, just like Hawthorn are, that we can put on a good show."
He described the match as "a little bit of a celebration".
"It's an opportunity to get back down to Launceston, I haven't been back down there for a football game since I left the club and it's an opportunity for me to get down there and acknowledge some of the supporters that for many, many years just gave us their enthusiasm, their passion and their support over what was a pretty successful era for the club."
The clash gets under way at 1.45pm on Saturday.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
