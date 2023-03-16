Welcome to the autumn edition of Northern Exposure,
Can you feel it? There's a definite change in the air and in the city's streets. Mornings are crisp, the sun sits lower and summer's watercolour palette has been replaced by the vivid hues of a season on the wane.
After a frenetic summer, the change is a welcome adjustment. And Launceston seems to come alive in the early autumn sun.
If you're looking for things to do, there's never been a better time. From the much-loved roving arts festival, 10 Days on the Island that is in its final days, to Evandale's famous Glover prize, your calendar will be full.
This is also the ideal time for that quintessential Tasmanian road trip, so why not head off and explore the towns and parks close to home. Out of town, you'll find earth's abundance on full display as nearby orchards groan under crops of apples, pears and bramble berries ripening in the sunshine.
So make sure you get out there and explore, take a picnic and see the beauty that comes at this time of year. There's never been a better time to call Launceston home.
To read more, download the latest edition of Northern Exposure.
