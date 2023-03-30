The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sunshine ready to shine at Spreyton

GM
By Greg Mansfield
March 30 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunshine Moshe beats Chosen Eagle at Mowbray on Wednesday night to compete a treble for visiting Victorian jockey Liam Riordan. Picture Tasracing
Sunshine Moshe beats Chosen Eagle at Mowbray on Wednesday night to compete a treble for visiting Victorian jockey Liam Riordan. Picture Tasracing
Top mare Take The Sit has been bought by Armidale Stud at an online auction.
Top mare Take The Sit has been bought by Armidale Stud at an online auction.
Harness participants have been advised to take any grievances directly to investigation head Ray Murrihy.
Harness participants have been advised to take any grievances directly to investigation head Ray Murrihy.

Longford trainer Andrew Roach chalked up his first win with recent stable addition Sunshine Moshe at Mowbray on Wednesday night and is now looking forward to the resumption of racing at Spreyton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.