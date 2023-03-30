Longford trainer Andrew Roach chalked up his first win with recent stable addition Sunshine Moshe at Mowbray on Wednesday night and is now looking forward to the resumption of racing at Spreyton.
Sunshine Moshe, a former Victorian gelding, scored nicely at the final night meeting of the season and Roach is confident he will do just as well on the synthetic surface.
Spreyton will host its first meeting since the Devonport Cup on Easter Monday and thereafter Tasmanian racing will alternate between Devonport and Hobart for most of the next four months.
Roach said that Sunshine Moshe, a six-year-old who has raced only 21 times, had one start on a synthetic track in Victoria and was "a very unlucky fourth".
"So we think we'll give him a few runs at Devonport and see what happens," the trainer said.
"With a horse like him, you just have to keep him fresh and keep him ticking over."
Roach said his son Chris found Sunshine Moshe through Victorian trainer Gerald Egan.
"When young horses are coming through those bigger stables, the older ones have to make way," he said.
"They bred him but thought it was time to move him on and we were lucky enough to get him."
Sunshine Moshe won a trial at Longford in early February at his first appearance for Roach.
"He went a bit hard in his first race and blew up - he needed the run," the trainer said.
"It was a good run to finish fourth at his next run. To get home the way he did with the rail out so far put the writing on the wall."
Jockey Liam Riordan had Sunshine Moshe away quickly on Wednesday night and settled outside the leader before getting a one-out, one-back sit.
He eased three wide at the 500m to join the leaders and hit the front turning for home, quickly establishing a winning break.
"Liam rode him a treat - that's the way he raced in Victoria," Roach said.
"He had two runs over 1400m on the mainland for a win and a fourth and he showed he liked to be on the pace all the time."
Group 3-winning mare Take The Sit has been sold for $90,000 at an online auction - but won't be leaving the state.
The successful bidder was Armidale Stud at Carrick.
Take The Sit won eight races for Longford trainers Bill and Monica Ryan, including last year's $150,000 Vamos Stakes.
However a blood disorder kept her out of the major mares' races this season and connections decided that, with a rating of 91, her future racing opportunities in Tasmania would be limited.
The massive media coverage of the allegations of team driving, race fixing and animal welfare issues in Tasmanian harness racing does not mean licensed participants are now free to make any accusations they like on social media.
The Office Of Racing Integrity on Thursday issued a warned that anyone saying or publishing anything malicious, offensive, defamatory, threatening, abusive or otherwise improper about the controlling body, its employees, stewards or other participants can be penalised under the rules.
"ORI acknowledges that this issue is of significant interest and welcomes discussion but has become aware of several instances of social media use by participants that does not meet the standards required (under the rules)," Racing Director Justin Helmich said.
He added that there was nothing stopping participants from communicating their grievances directly to Ray Murrihy, who will head the independent investigation, or other relevant authorities including the Tasmanian Integrity Commission.
The Integrity Commission deals with complaints about public sector misconduct.
Wheres The Gold will go around as a short-priced favourite in the second heat of the $75,000 Easter Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night.
A six-horse field is very disappointing but, in its defence, the runners have won 80 races and more than $1 million between them.
Wheres The Gold will obviously qualify for the final regardless of where he finishes which will put him in line to become the first horse since Quite Famous in 1987 to win both the Tasmania and Easter Cups in the same year.
Since then, Thorate and Moto Crusader have won both races but in different years.
