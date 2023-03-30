As the Tasmanian winter draws closer, the St Vincent de Paul Society of Tasmania expects the rental arrears crisis to grow.
In the past 12 months, the St Vincent de Paul Society reports the number of people seeking assistance from the Society for rental arrears has risen by 79 per cent, with the amount paid out to people struggling almost doubling in that period.
St Vincent de Paul Society chief executive Heather Kent said the increase in families seeking assistance to pay rental arrears might force some families into homelessness.
"As we move into winter in Tasmania, we expect the rent arrears crisis to continue to grow," she said.
"When non-payment of rent results in eviction, people - including families with young children - find themselves homeless and forced to rely on charities like the St Vincent de Paul Society to help them.
"They have to find and repay 80 per cent of the rent arrears they owe before they are eligible for social housing."
Ms Kent said the impact of not having stable, secure housing plays havoc on mental health and self-worth.
"It also makes it difficult for them to find and hold down a secure job, makes schooling almost impossible for children, and has the potential to see children taken away from their parents, carers, and siblings," she said.
"There has to be a better way. We cannot allow the burgeoning homelessness crisis to develop further in Tasmania."
Meanwhile, St Vincent de Paul Society is urging the Albanese Government, the Greens, and cross-bench senators to work together to secure the passage of legislation essential to address Australia's long-standing housing and homelessness crisis.
The Society calls for the $10 billion housing investment fund to be increased to $20 billion, with Housing Australia Future Fund to "respond to the size of Australia's housing and homelessness crisis".
