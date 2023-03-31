Having coached thousands of children throughout his career, Ken Hiskins certainly left a mark on the Tasmanian tennis community.
The respected and renowned coach died on March 25 aged 76, with his legacy set to live on for years to come.
Hiskins and wife Lorraine moved to Launceston in 1996 following a playing and coaching career that took him all around the world, with a national service call-up in between.
His Tasmanian move saw him meet Simon Youl as Hiskins worked alongside the then-state Tennis Tasmania coach while also growing the Launceston Tennis Academy.
"When I first met Ken, it was just an instant click in our relationship and friendship - there was so much trust and support straight away," Youl said.
"I was the state coach at the time and he supported me in so many ways and his contribution not only to everything in Launceston, he was growing a business daily in Launceston, but he also contributed to the Tennis Tasmania state program in a very big way - he was going over and above to do things for the state.
"As a person, he was a legend. He had a great sense of humor, he loved a good laugh. He was an absolute gentleman, extremely loving to his family and a great friend to many people.
"As a tennis coach, he was a great coach in so many ways. He was experienced and created an amazing environment.
"He was extremely hard-working, incredibly passionate, highly knowledgeable, always caring and was a great role model and mentor to many, including players and coaches."
Hiskins first took up tennis aged seven after being given his first racquet by his father Dick and at 17 years old he was seen by Harry Hopman and Neil Fraser.
He grew under Hopman's tutelage for two years before heading to England in 1966, playing mixed doubles in the last amateur Wimbledon championship in 1967 and mixed and singles at the first open Wimbledon in 1968.
A tournament win at Bordeaux in 1968 was one of Hiskins' biggest alongside Geneva and Kitzbul the year before.
The Bordeaux tournament is now a feature on the ATP Challenger Tour, with players like Richard Gasquet. Gael Monfils, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Reilly Opelka having raised the trophy.
Hiskins' prize for winning that tournament was bottles of red wine, something he and Youl always shared a laugh about.
"He loved to get together and have a laugh about things and he loved to have a nice drop of red wine," Youl said.
"We always talked about how good that was as a prize."
Returning to Australia in 1969, Hiskins was called up to national service, training for a year before spending his second as a personal training instructor.
He played singles and doubles at the Australian Open in 1973 and '74 but became a full-time coach in 1974, spending time in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Americas and home in Australia.
During this time, he was the national coach of Israel, which meant he led their Davis Cup team - a skill he brought into his move to Launceston by travelling interstate with several representative teams.
After coaching Israel, Hiskins lived in Germany for six years as the head professional in Rot-weiss Cologne, came back to Australia as head coach at Boroondarra Tennis Association and had multiple stints on the international circuit as coach.
However, eventually Launceston came calling - taking up a job at the Launceston Indoor Sports Centre and eventually meeting Youl.
"I remember at one stage I used to travel to Launceston fortnightly and catch up with Ken and players he'd organised me to work with in the Launceston Tennis Academy and we'd get out on court together and we'd work together and it was amazing," Youl said.
"It was probably one of the best times in my life as a coach, to work with him was one of the best times of my life as far as my time here in Tasmania for sure."
Throughout his career, Hiskins also managed to hold two tennis-based world records.
The first was in 1983 during his time in Germany, where he set the record for 'doubles endurance', playing for 45 hours and 30 minutes alongside German professional Alex Mronz, Turkey's Ali Gorec and fellow Australian Ted McTaminey.
The other was at White City in Sydney in 1987, setting the time for the world's longest tennis rally of 13 hours and 14 minutes with Noel Phillips as they battled rain and fatigue.
The longest rally is a story that Youl still tells his players to this day.
"I use it a lot with players that I've coached that don't maintain a tennis rally," he said.
"They might miss on the first shot or we're trying to get them the 20 balls in a row or trying to get them to hit 100 balls in a row and I say to them, do you know what the longest rally ever is? And who holds the record?
"He was out there for like 14 hours trying to break the world record, they had a couple of cracks at it and so I always use Ken as the biggest legend in holding a rally and the discipline that went into something like that and that was what kind of person he was.
"He was just a legend."
After retiring from coaching tennis in December 2011, Hiskins took up his passion for art.
Hiskins and his wife Lorraine have three children - Jeremy, Justine and Rachel - as well as four grandchildren - Brodie and Georgia Hiskins and Mason and Samantha Cooke.
His love of sport certainly didn't miss his children as all three of them played hockey.
Jeremy represented Australia on 96 occasions and is a Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist and a dual Champions Trophy silver medallist with the Kookaburras, while Justine also represented Australia and Rachel was twice named an All-American.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
