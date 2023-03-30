The Examiner
Thomas John Radley apologised for putting supermarket owner "through this"

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
March 30 2023
Drug grower says Beaconsfield man had nothing to do with $2.2m crop
A man jailed for cultivating a $2.2 million drug crop at a York Town property made a phone call from prison taking full responsibility for the crop and saying it wasn't anything to do with the property owner, a Supreme Court jury heard.

