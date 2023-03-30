Drug grower says Beaconsfield man had nothing to do with $2.2m crop

A man jailed for cultivating a $2.2 million drug crop at a York Town property made a phone call from prison taking full responsibility for the crop and saying it wasn't anything to do with the property owner, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Thomas John Radley, 45, was giving evidence in the trial of Beaconsfield supermarket owner Shane Peter Gill who owned a block at 563 Greens Beach Road where police found a high quality drug crop in April 2019.
Mr Gill, 47, has pleaded not guilty to cultivating a controlled plant for sale at York Town between October 1, 2018, and April 4, 2019.
It is alleged Mr Gill cultivated cannabis with the intention of selling or in the belief that someone else might sell it.
He has also pleaded not guilty to trafficking cannabis at York Town on April 9, 2019.
Mr Radley gave evidence that he had pleaded guilty in 2021 to cultivating cannabis at the Greens Beach Road property and spent six months in jail.
Police raided the property in April 2019 finding 263 high-quality plants.
He said he had grown the plants to pay back a debt to his parents over a collapsed fishing venture.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson asked Mr Radley if he had made a telephone call from Risdon Prison to Mr Gill saying: "I'm sorry for putting you through this nightmare, I take full responsibility, it was nothing to do with you."
"I would have said that a few times," Mr Radley said.
Phone calls from prison are recorded on a special system.
Mr Radley said earlier in his evidence that it was "eating him up that he had dragged Shane through this".
He said that he was responsible for planting the plants, the fencing, the watering system and buying fertiliser.
He said he had access to every one of the nine rooms in a large shed and access to the passcodes for a security system.
Mr Radley identified himself as the person on CCTV footage from inside a shed on the property where a large amount of cannabis was being dried.
Crown prosecutor Ian Arendt asked Mr Radley about the guilty plea.
"Your counsel Claire White told Justice Pearce that she was specifically instructed to say nothing about the role of the Mr Gill?" he asked.
"I can't recall," Mr Radley said.
Mr Gill's estranged wife Kin Kin Hew gave evidence that at no time had she seen cannabis plants at the property.
"When you went into the building did you ever see cannabis hanging being dried?," Mr Richardson asked.
"No," Ms Hew replied.
She identified herself and Mr Gill from CCTV inside the shed. She also identified Mr Radley from CCTV footage.
Ms Hew said that she visited the property regularly to feed pigs and had also worked with Mr Radley and Mr Gill to erect chicken wire fencing on the property.
The three compounds were surrounded by chicken wire fencing.
The jury heard on Tuesday that forensic scientists found Mr Gill's DNA on a pair of shears, a pair of scissors and a glove found inside the cannabis drying room.
On a couple of items there was more than one contributor of DNA.
Mr Radley said that he had been a frequent wearer of gloves at the property-a habit from his days as a fisherman.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
