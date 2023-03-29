The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's greyhound and horse racing exposed in parliament

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Possums' paws cut off': Live-baiting continues, says MP
'Possums' paws cut off': Live-baiting continues, says MP

Horrible stories from Tasmania's racing industries are being exposed, with the latest whistleblower revealing that live-baiting allegedly continues in greyhound racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.