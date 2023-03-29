Tennis World Launceston played host to the mid-week ladies grand finals on Wednesday, marking the end of a six-month roster.
Around 150 women from clubs all around the North took part in the roster, which is played over six divisions.
Mid-week ladies coordinator Janet Martin said the competition is always looking for more players to make it bigger and better, with interested players encouraged to contact their local club or Tennis North.
A-grade: Deloraine 4-32 def Team Green 2-26
A-reserve: AIC 3-31 def Riverside 3-30
Div 1: Legana 4-28 def AIC 0-13
Div 2: AIC 4-35 def Riverside 2-27
Div 3: Longford 4-28 def AIC 0-15
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
