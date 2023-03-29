A group of dedicated and talented artists in the Tamar Valley who aim to develop skills, educate and provide artistic experiences in the community through workshops, exhibitions, and performances have come together to support a young emerging artist.
The West Tamar Arts Group members exhibit their work across a wide variety of mediums and styles through the Windsor Gallery and the Exeter Art Studios.
In the month of April, the Windsor Gallery at Riverside, Launceston, will feature the work of Gabriel Wilson.
West Tamar Arts Group artist Christine Davson-Galle called his freestyle captivating, saying, seeing his artwork is a truly joyful experience.
"Gabriel Wilson is an abstract expressionist painter who loves colour. His exhibition, titled Creative Endeavours, features pieces made only with his expressive hands," she said.
"And what a title this is. It is so apt for his work to be our next exhibition at Windsor beginning in April.
"I implore you to go to see this vital work by a young artist exploring and revelling in colour and texture, form and patterns. He created the pieces using only his hands and lots of paint."
Ms Davson-Galle said Gabriel extends an open invitation to "anyone who loves colour and joyful art".
"It is so good to be able to support young emerging artists like Gabriel," she said.
The exhibition opens Wednesday, April 5, from 4pm to 6pm at the Windsor Gallery at Riverside and runs until April 28.
