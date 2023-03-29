The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

West Tamar Arts Group promotes artwork of Gabriel Wilson at new exhibition

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated March 29 2023 - 8:04pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar Arts Group artist Christine Davson-Galle said the group is excited to share the work of Gabriel Wilson in his Creative Endeavors exhibition, held in April at the Windsor Gallery at Riverside. Picture from file
West Tamar Arts Group artist Christine Davson-Galle said the group is excited to share the work of Gabriel Wilson in his Creative Endeavors exhibition, held in April at the Windsor Gallery at Riverside. Picture from file

A group of dedicated and talented artists in the Tamar Valley who aim to develop skills, educate and provide artistic experiences in the community through workshops, exhibitions, and performances have come together to support a young emerging artist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.