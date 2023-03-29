BIG4 St Helens Holiday Park recently won silver in this month's competitive Caravan and Holiday Parks category at the prestigious 2022 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.
"We never went there with any expectation," owner Peter Robinson said.
"We're just pleased to represent Tasmania."
Mr Robinson has been in the tourism industry since 1998.
They've won tourism awards before but not at this level, he said.
"Obviously our staff play a key role in it all," he said.
"We're a family run organisation and every cent that we make, we put back into our business."
BIG4 Holiday Parks chief executive Sean Jenner said the success of numerous parks in the awards highlighted their achievements in providing a high quality and enjoyable holiday park experience, especially after such a challenging time across the industry.
Other local winners include wukalina Walk which took gold for best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Tourism Experience and Pepper Silos Hotel who won bronze in the Business Event Venue category.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.