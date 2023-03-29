The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

BIG4 St Helens Holiday Park recognised at QANTAS AustralianTourism Awards

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG4 St Helens won silver in the Caravan and Holiday Parks category at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards. Picture supplied.
BIG4 St Helens won silver in the Caravan and Holiday Parks category at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards. Picture supplied.

BIG4 St Helens Holiday Park recently won silver in this month's competitive Caravan and Holiday Parks category at the prestigious 2022 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.