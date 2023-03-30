A new artistic director was announced Thursday for Tasmania's premier arts festival, Ten Days on the Island.
Marnie Karmelita, who has extensive experience in major Australian and international arts festivals, will lead the 2025 and 2027 productions.
Ms Karmelita said she'd known about Ten Days since its inception.
"I can't wait to come over and explore the possibilities. I think it's a really beautiful and unique festival," Ms Karmelita said.
Appointed as Creative Director of the New Zealand Festival Trust (since renamed Twhiri) in 2018, Ms Karmelita currently co-leads the organisation's creative vision and strategy across the entire portfolio of festivals and events alongside Director Ng Toi Mori Mere Boynton.
She said throughout her experience, smaller or more isolated places bred creativity.
"You can connect with artists and audiences in a special way."
In Australia, Ms Karmelita held roles at Black Swan State Theatre Company, followed by six years at the Perth Festival, where she oversaw four annual festivals as program manager.
She said she was keen to get settled and meet the artists and everyone involved in the sector.
"I want to meet everyone who has a connection with the festival. I've been thinking about how it's such an incredible place to bring people to after COVID and lockdowns," Ms Karmelita said.
Chief executive officer of Ten Days on the Island Vernon Guest said they saw an extraordinary number of amazing candidates apply for the role.
"There's certainly a lot of interest in what Ten Days do as a festival, but also in the arts sector here in Tassie and being involved in that," Mr Guest said.
"We looked for someone with the capacity to drive the festival from a creative point of view and also fit in with the organisation's culture."
He said Ms Karmelita's experience with biennial festivals and understanding of contemporary practice would help drive the festival forward.
"Marnie really understands the process of curating and crafting a festival, but also the unique challenges set by a biennial cycle," he said.
Ms Karmelita said festivals permitted communities to do something different.
"They offer artists the opportunity to come together as a community and group of people to get around an artistic experience that goes above and beyond our everyday existence," Ms Karmelita said.
She hopes to move to Tasmania from New Zealand in late September with her partner and dog.
"Until then, I'll be popping over for visits, but I'm so excited."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.