Damien Giles, the new manager at Powranna Park Motorsport Complex, wants to revive drag racing in Northern Tasmania.
In 2021, former tenants Tas Dragway decided not to continue with their lease of the complex.
The track was previously used for events like Tasmanian drag racing, burnout titles, Tassie Nats and test-and-try days.
Giles has now re-opened the track and is keen to reach out to lovers of drag racing in the area.
He has also opened a burnout pad and has plans to open a motorcross track too.
The property was purchased by a new landowner two years ago and has recently been leased by Giles.
"We've just tried to revive the old place and bring back drag racing into Tasmania and put the burnout scene back as well," he said.
The park was built in the 1960s by an American who built the complex to hold the fastest cars in the world, Giles said.
However, drag racing experienced a decline in popularity during the 90s and early 2000s, he said.
Giles wants to tap into Northern Tasmania's history with motorsports in order to revive the sport.
"We've got an absolute rich history of motorsports in Longford and Powranna," he said.
"Lots of drag cars are sitting in people's sheds, waiting to come out.
"The cars are still here and they spend thousands travelling to the mainland.
Why can't we have it back here is what I say."
Giles is also an advocate for mental health.
In 2022, he walked 108 kilometres from Port Sorell to Powranna to raise awareness for suicide during men's mental health week.
It really affects mental health when drag racers can't enjoy the sport, he said.
"I really think it's been a driving factor towards people's decline in mental health not doing the sport they love or having to spend thousands just to race over on the mainland."
His message to drag racing enthusiasts is to "come and check it out."
"Come and have a look [at] what we've done," Giles said.
"The professionalism has really uplifted. We've given the whole place a really massive face uplift.
"If we can just revive this drag racing thing, up and away, it'll put Tassie back on the [drag racing] map."
