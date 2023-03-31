Purified living

If you have never grown an indoor plant before the dracaena, commonly known as the dragon plant, and the ever reliable philodendron, which has been adorning homes for hundreds of years, are excellent choices to begin with.
These plants are not only visually pleasing to the eye but also have health benefits in that they remove pollutants and purify the air in indoor living spaces.
Dracaenas are grown for their spiky, tropical foliage in a variety of colours, shapes and patterns which are well suited for room and table decorations.
Remove the flower buds as soon as they appear because the flowers are relatively insignificant and if left to develop the leaves will become smaller thus reducing some of their striking beauty.
Dracaenas all insist on a well drained soil as they will not tolerate wet conditions especially during the winter months.
These plants store moisture in their trunk so are able to cope if you occasionally forget to water them.
Light requirements vary from a medium to a bright light according to the amount of variegation in the leaves as variegated plants usually require slightly more light.
Repotting is best done during the early summer months but bear in mind that dracaenas would rather be under-potted than over-potted so if the root system is still small repot back into the same sized pot with fresh potting mix.
Feed every two weeks during spring and summer with a well balanced plant food at half the recommended strength.
Do not feed during winter as this is when plant growth naturally slows and make sure the soil is damp before applying any fertiliser.
Philodendrons are known for their easy growing habits with two types to choose from - vining and non-climbing.
The monstera, scindapsus and syngonium are also members of the this large family adding to the wonderful array of indoor climbing plants.
The monstera would undoubtedly have been the most fashionable of all indoor plants during the 1950s, taking pride of place in the lounge rooms of many Australian homes.
Often called the fruit salad plant they are so popular due to their almost indestructible nature.
Philodendrons can be left to grow in the same container, if it is the right size, but must be fed once a week during the summer months with a soluble plant food.
Grow philodendrons in bright filtered light, but out of direct sunlight.
Some species, particularly those with lighter leaves, may even benefit from an hour or two of direct morning sun, as long as it is not too harsh.
Philodendrons can be quite sensitive to overwatering.
They like a lightly moist soil but cannot tolerate soggy or waterlogged conditions. During the active growing period water moderately to moisten the potting mix throughout then allow to dry out between waterings.
To keep indoor plants looking fresh and healthy wipe the leaves about once a month with a damp cloth and with the cooler months approaching remember to water in the morning with warm water and only when necessary.
April 1: North-West Lilium Society AGM, Penguin Baptist Hall, 130 Ironcliffe Road, Penguin, 10am, followed by monthly meeting. Visitors most welcome.
April 15, 16: Launceston Horticultural Society Autumn Show & Exhibition, Evandale Memorial Hall, Evandale. Saturday 2-5pm, Sunday 9am-4pm.
April 18: Australian Plants Society Tasmania North meeting, Max Fry Hall, Gorge Road, Trevallyn, 7.30pm. Rebecca Jones will speak on Saving the Endangered Eucalyptus Morrisbyii with plant genetics.
April 19: Launceston Horticultural Society meeting, Windmill Hill Hall, High Street, 7.30pm.
April 23: Australian Plants Society Tasmania North, autumn native plant sale, Max Fry Hall, 9.45am.
Daily: Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden, Romaine, Burnie from 9am to 4pm.
