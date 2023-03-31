Older apples that offer a crunch

Apples are one of the best known and widely grown fruits in the home garden and among the most popular older varieties are golden delicious, bearing golden fruit in early April; gravenstein is one of the earliest croppers; red delicious has soft red fruit with yellow flecks and distinctive "bumps" on the base, with fruit maturing in early April and the prolific cropper Cox's orange pippin with orange coloured skin with red stripes and a sweet, crisp flesh. If you have space in the garden it's well worth planting an old variety or two. Check if there is a dwarf form.
Goldilocks conditions for fuchsias
Fuchsias grow happily in moderate garden positions, that is, not too much heat, not too much frost, not too much wind, not too dry, not too wet and some protection from strong afternoon sun. Sounds like they are very fussy plants but most gardens have a position that suits fuchsias. Ideally, grow them in a well drained spot that gets plenty of morning sun. They make excellent subjects trained as standards or shaped into balls.
Attractive indoor begonia
Begonia maculate "Poka Dot" is one of the prettiest indoor begonia plants with eye-catching silver/white polka dots on the deep, olive/green leaves. These spotted begonias are part of the cane begonias that have asymmetrical angel wing leaves growing on long bamboo-like stems.
Cooler month vegies
Some vegetables that thrive in a cooler months include beetroot, broad beans, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, winter spinach, leeks, onions, silver beet, turnip, swedes and kale.
Indoor hyacinth kits
Hyacinth vase kits are a fun way to watch your hyacinths grow indoors in a transparent vase. Kits come with a vase, bulb and instructions. Great project for children or with Easter and Mother's Day approaching would make a great gift.
Grow that garlic
Garlic is so useful in the kitchen that a patch of it should be planted in every garden in a rich, light, well drained, loamy soil. Drainage is important as garlic bulbs tend to rot in wet soil.
Why freesias thrive
Freesias grown for their exquisite fragrance, long flowering season and wide range of colours can be planted in the garden or in pots. They require moisture, good drainage and protection from the hot afternoon sun.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.