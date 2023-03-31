Older apples that offer a crunch

Apples are one of the best known and widely grown fruits in the home garden and among the most popular older varieties are golden delicious, bearing golden fruit in early April; gravenstein is one of the earliest croppers; red delicious has soft red fruit with yellow flecks and distinctive "bumps" on the base, with fruit maturing in early April and the prolific cropper Cox's orange pippin with orange coloured skin with red stripes and a sweet, crisp flesh. If you have space in the garden it's well worth planting an old variety or two. Check if there is a dwarf form.