Tasmania's leading jockey Brendon McCoull has answered an SOS from Melbourne owner Joe O'Neill to ride in the $200,000 Bendigo Guineas on Saturday.
He will be on the Patrick Payne-trained filly Quang Tri who has won won three quality races and $345,000 for one of O'Neill's Prime Thoroughbreds syndicates.
"She is a good filly and, with the track likely to be wet, I think she'll be hard to beat because she's an absolute swimmer," O'Neill said.
"We had Blake Shinn booked to ride her but unfortunately he's no longer available.
"With a number of our jockeys riding in Sydney on Saturday and at least five out injured or suspended, there's a critical shortage of senior jockeys here at the moment.
"So I asked Brendon to come over - he has ridden with a lot of success for me in Tasmania."
O'Neill said Quang Tri would lack nothing with McCoull in the saddle rather than a local.
"Brendon can easily hold his own in Melbourne - he's a Saturday-class rider," the owner said.
Shinn has been stood down from riding after returning an irregular swab which he said was the result of taking a sleeping pill.
He is now waiting for the result of a second confirmatory test.
Devonport-based jockey Erica Byrne Burke finished fourth and ninth in the two heats of the National Apprentice Series at Eagle Farm on Wednesday.
Byrne Burke led on the Chris Waller-trained Havlicek but the horse faded late to just miss a place.
However, the winner was ridden by a jockey not taking part in the series, so Byrne Burke earned valuable points for finishing third of the state representatives.
Her other mount, Polite Applause, was a $51 chance and ran accordingly.
Tasmania was in third place going into the second-last round of heats but a long way behind Queensland which looks set for its first series win.
Adam Trinder took the training honours at the final Mowbray night meeting of the season on Wednesday with a treble - Incriminate, Starnote and Golden Prophet.
The latter two have exceeded his expectations.
"Starnote has been difficult to win a maiden with because she was a little bit weak early in her career," he said.
"She would go forward in her races and always be vulnerable but has now strengthened up a bit.
"As for Golden Prophet, there was a time when we were questioning whether were going to get a result (win) with him.
"But now he's won two out of three.
"He had to be dragged back to last at one stage tonight and was deep throughout so it wasn't pretty.
"He did a good job to find the line like he did at his first start over 2100m."
Victorian jockey Liam Riordan rode Incriminate and Golden Prophet and completed a treble on the Andrew Roach-trained Sunshine Moshe. Brendon McCoull rode a double.
The well-backed Cheeky Word was a fitting winner of the Vale Paul Geard Maiden.
The four-year-old mare trained by Tanya Hanson and Kyle Maskiell is by Wordsmith, the stallion Geard stood with great success at his Broadmarsh stud.
Cheeky Word was given a perfect run by Bulent Muhcu, one out and one back, before rounding up the leaders quite easily to land a $4.60 to $3.10 plunge.
Maskiell said the mare was pushed out to 1400m for the first time on the suggestion of Melbourne jockey Michael Poy who rode her when she was beaten a nose over 1200m a fortnight earlier.
"I was actually quite impressed with her - she put them away at the end," the trainer said.
The win was a good result for Mandy Gunn as she collected both the $16,000 owner and $4000 breeder bonuses.
1- CL1, 1400m: 5.00 ALMIGHTY VIRTUE (M Ganderton, B McCoull) 1, 8.50 Richmond Poet 2, 5.00 Noble Exception 3. Len, nk.
2- MDN, 1400m: 3.10 CHEEKY WORD (T Hanson & K Maskiell, B Muhcu) 1, 26.00 May We All 2, 15.00 Liskamm 3. 1-1/4 len, nk.
3- BM62, 1600m: 14.00 INCRIMINATE (A Trinder, L Riordan) 1, 2.80 Imagine Howe, 26.00 Geegees Rock Opera 3. 1-1/2 len, 3/4 len.
4- MDN, 1200m: 2.50 STARNOTE (A Trinder, B McCoull) 1, 4.80 Geegees City Boy 2, 12.00 Surangani 3. 4-1/4 len, 1-3/4 len.
5- BM68, 1200m: 10.00 GEE GEE QUEEN BEE (S Gandy, D Pires) 1, 3.60 Gee Gee Als Prince 2, Need To Be Unique 3. 3/4 len, 1-1/2 len.
6- CL1, 2100m: 4.60 GOLDEN PROPHET (A Trinder, L Riordan) 1, 5.50 Prewingo 2, 7.50 Bellanive 3. 3/4 len, lng nk.
7- RTG62, 1400m: 12.00 SUNSHINE MOSHE (A Roach, L Riordan) 1, 5.50 Chosen Eagle 2, 5.50 Mr Freeze 3. 1/2 len, 2-3/4 len.
8- BM76, 1400m: 2.20 ROMARY (J Luttrell, C Wells) 1, 4.00 Julius 2, 4.60 Summer Fire 3. 2 len, sht hd.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
