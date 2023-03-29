The Examiner
Top Tasmanian jockey gets call-up to ride Victorian filly in $200,000 Bendigo Guineas

GM
By Greg Mansfield
March 29 2023 - 10:00pm
Brendon McCoull carries the Prime Thoroughbreds colours to victory on The Nephew in the Tasmanian Derby. He will ride for Prime in the $200,000 Bendigo Guineas on Saturday.
Brendon (McCoull) can easily hold his own in Melbourne - he's a Saturday-class rider.

- Owner Joe O'Neill

Tasmania's leading jockey Brendon McCoull has answered an SOS from Melbourne owner Joe O'Neill to ride in the $200,000 Bendigo Guineas on Saturday.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

