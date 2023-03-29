The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mount Barrow Woodchopping Carnival attracts Tasmanian champions

Updated March 29 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Turner in action last year. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.
Brad Turner in action last year. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.

Tasmania's best woodchoppers and American champion Matt Cogar will use Saturday's Mount Barrow Woodchopping Carnival at Nunamara as a vital hit-out ahead of next week's Royal Sydney Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.