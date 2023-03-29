Tasmania's best woodchoppers and American champion Matt Cogar will use Saturday's Mount Barrow Woodchopping Carnival at Nunamara as a vital hit-out ahead of next week's Royal Sydney Easter Show.
Cogar is a multiple US champion, placed second twice in the world timbersports championship, held the US record for the 300mm underhand event and shared in a world double-handed sawing championship.
Tasmania's own double-handed sawing champion Brad Turner, from Tarleton, will also be in action, as well as world tree-felling champion Daniel Gurr, from Deloraine.
Throw in Gurr's father, Matthew, Devonport's Stephen Foster and Winkleigh veteran Dale Beams, who have also won world championships, and the quality of the carnival will be truly world-class.
All have won world championships in various disciplines and are accomplished standing block cutters ensuring the championship event will be fiercely contested.
