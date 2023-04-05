Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 2 Bath | 9 Car
Rarely can you find the opportunity to secure acreage together with a significant heritage home right on Launceston's doorstep.
Welcome to 'Mirragong', an outstanding five bedroom home with plenty of elbow room only 15 minutes from the Launceston CBD.
Serenely located on a spacious two acre block with sweeping views, this hidden gem offers every modern convenience, while maintaining its 1870s charm.
Robert's Real Estate's Jess Christmas says it's this impressive blend of endearing heritage highlights and contemporary feel that makes the home stand out.
"This is a truly unique package where you have the impressive size of the house and its blend of modern and historic, with acreage," Jess said.
"Rarely can you find this sense of grandeur of the original house on such a sizeable piece of land."
Inside, you'll be impressed by the home's rich timbers, high ceilings and light-filled interiors.
The floorplan is both practical and spacious with the downstairs level hosting a formal lounge with a Carrara marble fireplace mantle, sunroom with Tas oak parquetry and Australian cedar fireplace mantle, kitchen with Trezzini benchtop and open family dining room.
On this floor you'll also find two bedrooms, a generous home office, laundry and third toilet. Upstairs are a further three bedrooms, family bathroom and reading nook.
The character of this property continues outside with a Convict built well, fountain and established gardens featuring 100 plus year old English Oak and Mulberry trees.
The lovely backyard is fully fenced and hedged for privacy, and is ideal for children and pets. A paved patio area and sheltered BBQ gazebo with spa makes entertaining a breeze.
The package is completed with a dog run, chook shed and garden shed, and there's no shortage of parking options with a triple garage/workshop, carports for a further six vehicles and large turning circle.
Located just meters from the St Leonards Village, schools and sports facilities, it's hard to believe the CBD is just 15 minutes away.
This is a wonderful opportunity to secure a modern yet historic home that feels miles away from the bustle of town, yet is just a short commute to everything Launceston has to offer.
