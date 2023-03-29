Tight household budgets and interest rate hikes look to be squeezing retail sales in Tasmania and nationally.
Retail turnover increased by just 0.2 per cent in February at state and national level, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Tasmanian turnover growth slumped from 2.7 per cent in January, while national monthly turnover growth was the second weakest since 2021. Only a 3.9 per cent slump in December was weaker, and that was followed by a rebound to 1.8 per cent in January.
The future trajectory of interest rates is unclear, although the weak retail data would suggest the Reserve Bank might have done enough hiking to take demand out of the economy.
ABS head of retail statistics Ben Dorber said retail sales appeared to have levelled out after a period of increased volatility.
"On average, retail spending has been flat through the end of 2022 and to begin the new year," he said.
"Spending in food-related industries continued to grow steadily in February, with cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services up 0.5 per cent, while food retailing rose 0.2 per cent.
"Non-food industry results were mixed as consumers continue to pull back on discretionary spending in response to high cost of living pressures."
Discretionary spending is spending on non-essential items (wants, rather than needs).
Central Coast Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Craig Heppell said he was hearing there was still a good level of confidence.
"I had a coffee with a client this morning in one of Ulverstone's most attended cafes and asked the manager how things had been over the last month or so," real estate businessman Mr Heppell said.
He said the manager told him they usually started to shed employees at this stage of the year as things quietened down, but the business was keeping them on this year because it was still busy.
Mr Heppell said consumer confidence appeared to be steady, but acknowledged a shift away from discretionary spending.
"Because of inflation pressures, people have to make a choice where they spend their money," he said.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.