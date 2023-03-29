A new era of children's entertainment is bringing the joy of singing, dancing, and learning sign language to Launceston.
In her debut show, Emma Memma's Twirly Tour, Emma Watkins combines her love of dance and her passion for sign language to empower younger audiences.
The character Emma Memma is performed by Watkins, who became a household name as part of the children's musical super-group The Wiggles.
Watkins, who studied Australian sign language - or Auslan - helped to implement sign language in their songs and performances.
"I grew up with deaf friends and my best friend at school had two deaf brothers," she said.
"I would go to their house after school and I wanted to be able to communicate with them so that's what sparked my journey."
Watkins said it was important to create content that is accessible, especially for children.
"I can only speak as a representative of the deaf community, but I don't think there is enough representation and inclusion of sign language, specifically Auslan, on our TVs or in our movies," she said.
"Through our show, we hope to share basic Auslan and show that anyone can learn it regardless of age."
Emma Memma's Twirly Tour is co-delivered by deaf ballet dancer Elvin Lam, who plays Elvin Melvin on the show.
"We want to help children learn visual communication and we want to demonstrate that Auslan can be learned in a fun way," he said.
"We want to show children that they can dance and sign and express themselves in any way they want to."
Watkins and Lam said the response to their show had been very positive so far, saying they were looking forward to entertaining Tasmanians on Thursday.
"The age range of our audience has been really broad, we've had children come along but also deaf adults too," Lam said.
"We have had feedback that people are proud to see Auslan and a deaf person performing. It shows that representation is really important."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
