An independent parliamentarian has called on the federal government to ban supply of vaping products outside of a doctor's prescription, regardless of whether they contain nicotine.
In a motion moved on Wednesday, Clark MHA Kristie Johnston said more action is needed to address the "concerning" explosion of vaping among young Tasmanians.
"You don't have to go far outside of this place to see the proliferation of e-cigarettes in this community - a quick stroll through Salamanca or the bus mall, or sadly a visit to a primary school, high school or college, and you will see," she said.
E-cigarettes are deliberately marketed to children as 'vapes' in an attempt to disassociate them from the negativity of cigarettes, she said.
"[They are] employing the same kind of tactics that the cigarette and tobacco companies did decades ago."
Under current Tasmanian laws, e-cigarettes containing nicotine can be bought with a doctor's prescription from pharmacies, but products labeled as nicotine-free can be purchased more widely prescription-free.
But a substantial proportion of these supposed 'nicotine-free' vapes have been found to contain nicotine illegally, Ms Johnston said.
The adverse health impacts of vaping included potential nicotine poisoning, respiratory disease, burns and even death, she said.
Her amended motion was supported by the government, but opposed by Greens health spokesperson, Franklin MHA Dr Rosalie Woodruff.
She said while concern about the uptake among children was reasonable, the health concerns around e-cigarettes were alarmist.
"The fact is the evidence that's presented , a lot of it is highly uncredible, there is a lot of cherry-picking [of data] and also false information circulating about the reputed harms of some e-cigarettes," she said.
There are concerns around vaping that must be further investigated, but there was "no doubt they are an effective smoking cessation aid", Dr Woodruff said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.