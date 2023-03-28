Dope crop worth up to $2.2 million

A drug crop seized in a police raid at York Town in Northern Tasmania would have been worth $2.2 million if sold in street size deals, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
Detective Sergeant Glen Evans was giving evidence in the trial of Beaconsfield supermarket owner Shane Peter Gill.
Mr Gill, 47, has pleaded not guilty to cultivating a controlled plant for sale at York Town between October 1, 2018, and April 4, 2019.
It is alleged Mr Gill cultivated cannabis with the intention of selling or in the belief that someone else might sell it.
He has also pleaded not guilty to trafficking cannabis at York Town on April 9, 2019.
Sergeant Evans said the property at 563 Greens Beach Road was a sophisticated set-up and the quality of cannabis was excellent.
He said that a total usable volume of cannabis was 108 kilograms which would have been worth $2.2 million if sold in 1.2 grams deals for $25.
Even if sold by the pound the cannabis would have been worth between $700,000 and $1.1 million.
Sergeant Evans, who estimated he had been part of more than 700 police searches, said the cannabis had grown up to 2.4 metres tall and was in flower with plenty of the desired bud.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson asked Sergeant Evans about a subsequent search of a property owned by a Thomas Radley at Kelso.
He agreed with Mr Richardson that there were a number of similarities between cannabis grown at the Kelso property and the Greens Beach Road property owned by Mr Gill, including the cutting of plants at the base.
Mr Richardson told the jury on Tuesday that Mr Radley had pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis and had been jailed.
Forensic scientists found a high-grade DNA match to Mr Gill from a pair of scissors, a pair of shears and a glove found in a shed with drying cannabis at the York Town property.
Crown prosecutor Ian Arendt examined forensic scientist Rita Westbury about her comparison of the items with Mr Gill's DNA.
Ms Westbury said that each item had DNA that was 100 billion times more likely to have come from Mr Gill than from anyone else.
In some cases there was more than one contributor, but no other person to compare the result with.
She said that the scissors had green staining on the blades.
Ms Westbury told Mr Richardson that it was not possible to say when the DNA had been deposited.
She agreed that it was also possible that DNA could be transferred between items.
Footage from the search of the shed showed cannabis plants in supermarket trolleys.
The trial continues on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.