Beaconsfield supermarket owner Shane Gill has pleaded not guilty to trafficking

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30am
Dope crop worth up to $2.2 million
Dope crop worth up to $2.2 million

A drug crop seized in a police raid at York Town in Northern Tasmania would have been worth $2.2 million if sold in street size deals, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

