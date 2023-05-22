For the second time in Tasmania's history, its mountains have been arranged and categorised.
However, in contrast to the inherently haphazard approach of glaciation several million years ago, this time the process has been meticulous, structured and precise.
The result is a definitive list of highest peaks which has sparked considerable interest from the state's resident human population in suddenly wishing to climb them.
Such has been the popularity of Bill Wilkinson's comprehensive guides to Tasmania's highest mountains that he is now up to his third edition of volume one, which encompasses the more populated two-thirds of the state, including the North, North-West and Hobart.
The remainder, featuring the largely uninhabited South-West, was aptly marked as "Transylvania" on early maps and, such is its continued remoteness, could just as accurately be adorned with the warning: "Here be dragons".
Wilkinson devised a system based on the Munros - the definitive list of Scottish mountains above 3000 feet - only relocated to the opposite end of the globe and made the jump to metric measurements.
Building on Bob Brown's Tasmania - 500 Peaks and the Hobart Walking Club's Peak Baggers Guide, Wilkinson drew up a list of mountains above 1100 metres, each having a drop of 150m on all sides. He called these mountains Abels - after Abel Tasman, the first European to sight them.
Announced in 1994, the system designated 158 Abels, from Marriotts Lookout (overlooking Maydena Mountain Bike Park) at exactly 1100m, to Mount Ossa - half a kilometre higher - at 1617m. Wilkinson compiled detailed notes on how to climb each, along with additional information ranging from fauna and flora to geology and nomenclature.
The resulting volumes have become a series of bushwalking Bibles for the growing number of 'Abelists' keen to visit the state's upper limits.
A select few have bagged all 158. Some took nearly a lifetime to do so while last year Lewis Taylor managed it in 158 days, raising $158,000 for Cancer Council Tasmania in the process and completing the phenomenal achievement on his 30th birthday.
This speedy completion - in which Taylor was also laid low by COVID but hit upon an almost unprecedented weather window - is unlikely ever to be repeated and indeed Wilkinson warns against such haste.
"In a bushwalker's lifetime, the great majority of Abels will only be climbed once," says the introduction.
"Some walkers overlook this fact, concentrating instead on a hurried ascent to add to their tally of climbs. A more rewarding and satisfying philosophy lies in soaking up the atmosphere, the mood and the scenery. Time ought to be allowed to explore the summit and probe the Abel's secrets - its unfamiliar components and intrinsic elements, its rocky tors and wild expanses, its quiet hollows, its pools and its flora."
These are wise words. While many of the peaks are household names even outside Tasmania - Cradle Mountain, Mount Wellington, Federation Peak for example - many were little known and rarely visited before Wilkinson thrust them into the bushwalking limelight.
The third edition of volume one (FortySouth, RRP $39.99), published in 2022 with a veritable mountain of stunning new photographs, contains several such examples, from remote and windswept Wild Dog Tier on the Central Plateau to the inescapably arduous Mount Tor above the Leven River in the North-West.
Lonely Planet's 1000 Ultimate Adventures lists the Abels as one of 10 of the world's finest mountain quests. High praise in every respect and proof that this most Tasmanian of secrets is officially out.
Whether tackling one or targeting 158, Wilkinson's growing collection of guide books are the perfect accompaniment.
