The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The Abels, a comprehensive guide to Tasmania's highest mountains

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated May 22 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoying a panorama of Abels from the top of Cathedral Mountain, above Lees Paddocks. Picture by Craig Searle
Enjoying a panorama of Abels from the top of Cathedral Mountain, above Lees Paddocks. Picture by Craig Searle

For the second time in Tasmania's history, its mountains have been arranged and categorised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.