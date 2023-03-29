The Examiner
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Opinion

EDITORIAL || Challenges await as political landscape changes

By Editorial
March 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff.

The outcome of the New South Wales state election leaves Tasmania very much as the "outsider" from a political perspective in this country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.