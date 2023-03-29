Providing Tasmanians living with disability high-quality, person-centred services is the mutual goal of disability support provider Li-Ve Tasmania and national disability and aged care provider genU.
To better serve the community, the organisations are joining forces to ensure the long-term sustainability and diversification of services on offer in the state.
Li-Ve Tasmania chief executive Darren Mathewson said the organisation had undertaken detailed due diligence and directly engaged stakeholders to confirm the merger is in the best interests of all and will be successful for the long term.
"In genU, we have identified a diverse, large, and highly capable organisation that shares a passion for its people and has a growing presence across Australia," he said.
"The united organisation will also be well-positioned to enhance existing services and accommodation and invest in new services.
"I am confident this is the best decision to ensure a strong and successful future for our participants."
genU chief executive Clare Amies said its wide range of disability, aged care, employment, and other services would provide new opportunities for Tasmanians living with disability.
"Through the combined strength of our organisations, we will be able to continue providing high-quality services and supports, as well as create pathways to benefit clients and provide greater career opportunities for staff," she said.
"The benefit of local knowledge combined with national expertise, together with a shared commitment to empowering the people we support and building inclusive communities, will bring a greater breadth and depth to the services and support available to Tasmanians living with disability.
"Our immediate focus is on close communication and collaboration with all clients, staff, and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition process and positive experience with genU and we are really excited about working within Tasmanian communities."
The two organisations will work through a detailed transition process until Li-Ve Tasmania officially becomes part of genU on July 1, 2023.
