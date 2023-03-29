Modern Tasmania quick to condemn Nazi Party's Hitler salute

Historical hate symbolism including the Nazi salute will soon become illegal, with Tasmania tabling legislation that criminalises anyone using it.
Tasmanians who use the Nazi Hitler salute, which is a right arm raised into the air with a straightened hand, can be charged by Tasmania Police and face fines of up to
The salute was used as a greeting by the Nazi Party and showed obedience to its leader Adolf Hitler who led the genocide of more than six million Jews during World War Two.
Attorney-General Elise Archer tabled legislation in state parliament on Wednesday, which comes more than a week after Neo-Nazis used the symbol at an anti-transgender event in Melbourne.
She said the nation-leading reform will send a strong message that offensive and hateful conduct is absolutely not welcome here in Tasmania.
"I am strongly committed to ensuring our laws appropriately reflect community expectations, and we know that such Nazi displays are a blatant breach of both our moral and community standards," Ms Archer said.
"The Bill amends the Police Offences Act 1935 (the Police Offences Act) to require that a person must not, by a public act and without a legitimate public purpose, display a Nazi symbol if the person knows, or ought to know, that the symbol is a Nazi symbol," she said.
"Further, following the recent disturbing use of the Nazi salute during a demonstration in Victoria, the Bill will also prohibit the use of the Nazi salute."
Under the legislation, the Nazi swastika can still be displayed in good faith for genuine academic, artistic, religious, scientific, cultural, educational, legal or law enforcement purposes.
This includes a museum displaying the swastika as part of an exhibition to educate the public about World War Two.
Those using the swastika as part of a Buddhism, Hinduism or Jainism faith, to signify good luck, peace and prosperity, will not be affected by the legislation.
These religions used the swastika well before it was misappropriated by the Nazi Party.
