The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Nation-leading reform in Tasmania against Nazi symbolism including Hitler salute

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern Tasmania quick to condemn Nazi Party's Hitler salute
Modern Tasmania quick to condemn Nazi Party's Hitler salute

Historical hate symbolism including the Nazi salute will soon become illegal, with Tasmania tabling legislation that criminalises anyone using it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.