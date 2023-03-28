According to new research, more Australians than ever are dying from fatal heart attacks and strokes due to the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A study published in the Medical Journal of Australia found a staggering 10,200 Australians died of ischemic heart disease in the first eight months of 2022, an increase of 17 per cent on a 'normal' year.
Experts say the surge in fatal cardiac arrests and strokes in Australia was caused likely linked to the damaging effects of COVID-19 but also delayed diagnoses, prevention, and treatment through the pandemic.
The study found the hospitalisations of people with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), pericarditis (swelling of the membrane surrounding the heart), pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the arteries that supply blood to the lungs), coagulative disorders, and stroke were significantly more frequent following the pandemic.
"The estimated risk of myocarditis or pericarditis after SARSCoV2 infection is 18 to 21 times as high as for uninfected people," the study said.
"Similarly, the risk of acute myocardial infarction (a blockage of blood flow to the heart muscle) is 3 to 6 times, that of ischaemic stroke is 3 to 10 times, and the risk of venous thromboembolism (a blood clot in the veins) up to eight times as high.
The study found the risk for these conditions was increased closer to the onset of virus infection.
"The increase for acute myocardial infarction was greatest during the week after COVID-19 onset, and for pulmonary embolism 14 to 89 days after infection," the study said.
Researchers said vaccination could reduce the risk of non-respiratory complications of COVID-19, including the risks of acute myocardial infarction and ischaemic stroke, prompting Australians to get vaccinated.
"Our findings indicate the value of COVID-19 prevention measures, including vaccination, and of the need for ongoing care for people who have had COVID-19," the study said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.