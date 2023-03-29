The Examiner
Legislative Council committee to investigate the racing integrity

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 29 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:31am
McIntyre MLC Tania Rattray
The Legislative Council's Government Administration Committee 'B' will probe the Office of Racing Integrity's effectiveness as an enforcer of the rules of racing and other related matters, committee chair McIntyre MLC Tania Rattray has confirmed.

