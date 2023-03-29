The Legislative Council's Government Administration Committee 'B' will probe the Office of Racing Integrity's effectiveness as an enforcer of the rules of racing and other related matters, committee chair McIntyre MLC Tania Rattray has confirmed.
The decision to launch the review came after Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie on Monday announced an independent review into various allegations of misconduct in the racing industry, and later said that former Chairman of the National Stewards Group Ray Murrihy would lead that inquiry.
She said the terms of reference for the Murrihy review will be released at a later date.
The announcement of the two reviews follows a week of turmoil in the racing industry, with insiders saying that the Office of Racing Integrity (ORI) failed to investigate complaints of race fixing and animal cruelty made as far back as September last year, and that the Director of Racing, Justin Helmich, had intimidated whistleblowers bringing the complaints to light.
The Government Administration Committee 'B' will also review ORI's progress in its implementation of the Monteith Review - the last major inquiry into racing, published early in 2022.
The committee will also review "any other matter incidental", according to its terms of reference.
