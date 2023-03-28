The Examiner
Racing Minister accused of disclosing identity of industry whistleblowers

By Isabel Bird
Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie accused of delivering the names of people blowing he whistle on Tas Racing, to Tas Racing
Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie accused of delivering the names of people blowing he whistle on Tas Racing, to Tas Racing

Shocking allegations of whistleblower disclosure and cruelty within the racing industry, including influential trainers dragging horses to their deaths for dog meat, have been raised in state parliament.

