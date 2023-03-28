A sinister play which explores the moral dilemmas of six lost souls is coming to the stage of IO Performance in April.
The Dark Room, written by Angela Betzien and directed by IO Performances' Shawna Collins, is set in rural Australia and explores the experiences of six people in a motel room.
Artistic director and co-founder of IO Performance, Grace Roberts, said the play would be confronting at times and wasn't suitable for anyone under the age of 16.
"It's dealing with some social issues that are still relevant in Australia at the moment," Ms Roberts said.
"It has a lot to do with the criminal justice system, youth detention and domestic violence. There's quite a lot of potent things."
It isn't uncommon for the the theatre group to push audiences beyond their comfort zones, but Ms Roberts said they put a hard line on age for this one.
"Most shows that we put on we have a viewer or parent's discretion warning if people want to come and see it, but we wanted to make it clear for this one as some of scenes are potentially traumatic," she said.
Director Shawna Collins said she choose the play because while it was written 10 years ago, many of the issues present in The Dark Room were still prevalent today.
"I also really liked the stylistic approach that the writer has lent the play in that it's just one big scene that's continuously overlapping," Ms Collins said.
"I like that it's set in this seedy motel environment, it gives you a really cool backdrop to play with."
Ms Roberts said Bitzien spent a lot of time in the Northern Territory when she was adapting the script.
"She learnt a lot of information about these particular characters because those are the characters who live in those sorts of situations" Ms Roberts said.
"You can definitely say that these people exist in Australia which is sad, but they're doing the best they can in those situations and it sort of shines a light on a bit of the broken system."
This is the first play Ms Collins is directing as part of IO Performance's INTER/OUTER season, an initiative that supports emerging directors to mount their first full length play.
"It's been a little bit of a challenge to navigate my own strengths and weaknesses, as well as trying to adapt to such a diverse cast," Ms Collins said.
"But for the most part, it's actually been really fun."
The Dark Room premiers April 19 to 22, with tickets available through IO Performance's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.