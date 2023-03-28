The Examiner
Tasmanian rower Sarah Hawe in winning form at Australian Rowing Championships

Updated March 29 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:20am
Tasmanian rowers Ciona Wilson and Sarah Hawe
Sarah Hawe's decision to take a year off after the Olympic Games is paying off if her victory with Georgie Rowe in their women's coxless pair heat at the Australian Rowing Championships is any indication.

