Sarah Hawe's decision to take a year off after the Olympic Games is paying off if her victory with Georgie Rowe in their women's coxless pair heat at the Australian Rowing Championships is any indication.
After victory in Perth, the Tasmanian member of the Australian Olympic women's coxed eight that placed fifth at Tokyo, said her time out helped her to develop "a more holistic view [of] rowing and full time training".
The Huon rower said the break also allowed her to come back to elite rowing with "a renewed focus, to not sweat the little stuff and focus on the big picture, to try and make whatever boat I get in go as fast as it possibly can".
Hawe (Sydney Rowing Club) has been selected for the women's coxless four, while Rowe (UTS Haberfield) has been named in the coxed eight squad.
Despite a fast start putting them in the box seat to lead all the way, Rowe and Hawe had to fight hard for their victory that saw them directly qualify for the A-Final.
They won in 7:30.42 seconds, yet by only 0.93s from the fast finishing duo of Molly Goodman (Adelaide) and Jessica Morrison OAM (Mercantile).
