Olivia West is back where it all began.
The 25-year-old Launceston Tornadoes recruit has fond memories of her early days with the club.
"I was a junior Torn when I was eight years old I used to sit on the end of Elphin (Sports Centre) and be a floor sweeper for years," she said.
"I was a development player for the Torns from age 13 through to 15 and then moved to Melbourne when I was 16."
West never got the chance to suit-up for the Tornadoes so she's pumped to do so for the first time this weekend.
Launceston take on Hobart Chargers at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm in the opening round of the NBL1 South season.
"It feels a bit full circle to come back and play for them and be a contracted player so I'm really excited to get on the court," West said.
The guard is among a slew of promising recruits including Riley Lupfer and Macey Crawford.
She gained valuable experience in her eight years away from the Torns.
In Melbourne, she was coached by Ian Stacker while completing year 11 and 12 at Templestowe College.
She also played in Victoria's state teams at under-18 and under-20 level.
Next stop was the US where she studied at three different colleges - Utah State University, Hawaii Pacific, and University of California, Riverside.
"It was crazy, I definitely wouldn't change it, it was pretty unique," she said.
West said living in Hawaii for two years was as dreamy as it sounds.
"It was amazing, I absolutely loved it and was sad to leave there," she said.
"Living in an environment where you can go to the beach every day even in the middle of winter is pretty amazing."
She went to Utah State for three years before transferring to Hawaii Pacific where she enjoyed success on the court.
She said they won 35 games in a row.
"We were ranked third in the country in division two and won a lot of games," she said.
On top of the team success, West received an All-American honourable mention and gained first team all conference selection.
The committed student did her masters in California.
"I did my undergraduate in biology and my masters in molecular biology and biochemistry so I eventually want to get into research," she said.
"At the moment I've been working in pathology labs and now I have a job at the university (UTAS) in the labs there.
"Long-term, I would love to go back to school and get my PhD and then get into research, there are obviously research assistant jobs I can get into before that, so that's my goal."
West provided great insight into the difference between Aussie and American basketball.
"I think in Australia we have great development of (basketball) IQ and team concepts but in America they really focus on the development of their one-on-one skills and more of their individual skills so I felt like that was what improved most drastically when I was at college," she said.
West explained how she had been drawn back to the Torns after almost a decade away.
"(Coach) Sarah (Veale) and I had been chatting before I moved back," she said.
"But I always planned to move back to Launceston for a bit to be closer to family and things like that."
West, who moved back to Launceston in November last year, explained she had numerous family members in Launceston including her parents, grandparents and sister.
She said she had kept tabs on the Torns in recent seasons.
"My mum (Linda) is actually the team manager and she's around the club a lot and I got lots of updates about how the team was doing," she said.
"I'm excited to work with the team to hopefully go a step further than what we did last year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.