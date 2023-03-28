Cannabis not guilty plea

A Beaconsfield supermarket owner man pleaded not guilty to trafficking and cultivating cannabis when he appeared for trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Shane Peter Gill was charged with cultivating a controlled plant for sale at York Town on the West Tamar between October 1, 2018, and April 4, 2019. It is alleged Mr Gill cultivated cannabis with the intention of selling or in the belief that someone else might sell it.
He was also charged with trafficking cannabis in York Town on April 9, 2019.
Justice Tamara Jago allowed the trial to proceed with 11 jurors after a member selected on Tuesday was hospitalised overnight.
Crown prosecutor Ian Arendt said police searched a property at Greens Beach Road, which was Mr Gill's wife's name but in the control of Mr Gill.
He said police found 263 cannabis plants in three compounds which were fenced off, watered and fertilised.
Some plants were more than 2.5 metres tall and some were stumps after being harvested.
Police found 25-litre bags of growing mix and nets.
In a room in a shed on the property, there were 14 kilograms of cannabis in the process of drying and having bud cut out. He said that evidence would comprise statements from the witness box, and items such as photographs, documents, and CCTV footage.
Mr Arendt said that CCTV would show Mr Gill and a Thomas Radley, an employee at the supermarket, coming out of a door at the shed on April 7, 2019.
During the raid police found shears, scissors and gloves which yielded a high level DNA match to Mr Gill.
"It is the state's case that Mr Gill was using the shears and gloves to remove bud from the plant," he said.
In an interview with police, Mr Gill said his wife Kin Kin Hew would give evidence that she went frequently to the property to feed pigs kept on the property.
He said he had owned the property for 13 years.
Mr Gill told police that he had not been in the room in which the drying cannabis was situated for a long time and had not given anyone permission to grow cannabis.
The shed was rented to a business called International Safety Solutions.
Defence counsel Greg Richardson said the main issue in the trial was whether it Mr Gill had known that cannabis was being grown or whether it was done without his knowledge or consent.
"That the guts of it," he said.
He said a search of Mr Radley's nearby home in May, 2019 found cannabis grown in an identical manner.
He said that Mr Radley, who was likely to be called as a witness by the prosecution, had subsequently pleaded guilty to trafficking and been jailed.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
