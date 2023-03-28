Under fire, with serious allegations levelled, the Liberal government nevertheless says it "continues to be a strong supporter and advocate for the racing industry".
This is in spite of the political headache it has given the government in recent days, which has seen repeated calls from Labor for the responsible minister to resign.
That minister, Madeleine Ogilvie, could be forgiven for being somewhat open to the idea. It is likely the portfolio holds little appeal to her, or to many who preceded her.
In parliament, the opposition racing spokesperson, Dean Winter, would be in the minority for having a genuine interest. One has to wonder though if he has considered that the problems with racing go much deeper than the competency or otherwise of his opposite number.
In no way does this excuse Ms Ogilvie for initially failing to take appropriate action in response to the animal welfare and integrity issues raised in a damning report by the public broadcaster. Our Westminster system does place an emphasis on ministerial accountability.
Ordering an independent review, as the government did on Monday, may save her from having to resign; buying time until a reshuffle offloads racing on to someone else. But what of the future of the industry in Tasmania? Does it even deserve to have one?
Claims that racing sustains thousands of jobs in this state are questionable; generally and in the sense of how many actually enjoy a reasonable standard of living. Just as important though is whether they represent a good return on the cost.
Taxpayers subsidise the industry to the tune of tens of millions of dollars every year, and that is without counting the public "investment" to upgrade this or that track, or build an entirely new one, as is to occur in the North-West. Then there is the fact that it relies on people losing money through gambling. True, this is their choice, but the business model could hardly be said to represent a public good.
Changing community attitudes around animal welfare are, however, the greatest threat to the industry. Most horses and greyhounds may be well cared for, and yet the reality is if they are not winning they are not paying their way, and we know what that means.
It is a good bet that the racing industry will eventually meet the same fate. Until then, the poor taxpayer will keep handing it money, while the only answer to its failures is another report.
What do you think? You can have your say by sending us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.