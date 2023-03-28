The government on Tuesday used the Speaker's casting vote to avoid a debate over a no-confidence motion against Minister for Racing, Madeleine Ogilvie, after the Opposition again raised concerns about animal cruelty and fixing in the state's harness racing industry.
"She has been aware of concerns over the Office of Racing Integrity for months and months, the racing industry raised them with her in september last year, and she did nothing about those concerns," Opposition Racing spokesman Dean Winter said.
Later, after she was informed of the specific concerns over race fixing last week, she referred the complaints over the ORI to itself, Mr Winter said.
"She referred the complaints back to the ORI and asked them to investigate themselves. She is obviously not competent, she obviously doesn't know what she is doing, she needs to resign."
On Monday, Ms Ogilvie announced an independent review into the industry following the allegations of race fixing in the industry and animal welfare concerns at the stables of Sidmouth horse trainer Ben Yole.
She said that the terms of reference for the review will be drawn up as soon as possible, and that a betting analyst will be employed to help assess racing trends in Tasmanian industry.
Bass Liberal MHA Simon Wood said the government took all allegations of "integrity and animal welfare very seriously".
He said calls for Ms Ogilvie's resignation were unwarranted given she had announced the independent review.
"She has already announced an independent review into matters of alleged team driving and race fixing and the serious animal welfare concerns that have been aired in the media in recent days," he said.
He also said that TasRacing had proposed a new participation rule for that would limit the number of horses available to compete in pre-determined races from any one stable.
Speaking outside parliament, Mr Winter also called on the resignation of director of racing at the ORI, Justin Helmich.
"Having racing ongoing in Tasmania as it is this week ... the industry has lost confidence in the Director of Racing, he needs to be stood down, so that we can continue to have confidence in racing until the investigation comes out," Mr Winter said.
Last week, Greens Leader Cassie O'Connor voiced concerns over the welfare of horses at Sidmouth harness trainer Ben Yole. She said allegations included overcrowding in the paddocks, and that the horses were no being fed properly.
Labor's concerns included the large number of races being dominated by Mr Yole - a meet in Hobart on Friday night saw 81 out of 96 runners fielded by Mr Yole's stables.
On Monday, Ms Ogilvie announced an independent review into the industry following the allegations of race fixing in the industry and animal welfare concerns at the stables of Sidmouth horse trainer Ben Yole.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.