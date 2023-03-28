Nick Rawlinson is delighted that Lucy Smith agreed to swap Launceston City for United.
With a goal in both of United's victories so far this season, the hard-running 16-year-old hasn't taken long finding her feet in the Women's Super League.
Rawlinson watched Smith's development in the Northern rep team he coached and warmly welcomed her subsequent move from Prospect Park to Birch Avenue.
"I've known Lucy for a long time," he said after Smith struck from long range to seal an excellent individual performance in Sunday's 2-0 defeat of Kingborough.
"She's a great player and looking very comfortable in WSL in the two games she has played so far, so I'm very happy with her. She was an under-15 and under-16 at City so didn't play (NCW) that much but was in the under-16 rep team that I coached last year.
"She's one of the girls I've known for a long time and (Sunday) was a super performance from her.
"She's not frightened to take on the defence and have a crack at goal so she's got a lot of confidence.
"There's some very positive things happening in the side so I'm very happy."
The only side with two wins to start the season, the reigning league and cup champions travel south on Saturday to face a Clarence side which bounced back from an opening-round loss at Devonport to beat Taroona 3-0 on Saturday.
"I'm sure the games will continue to get tougher and tougher as we go through but so far we've had two good games and two good wins so we've just got to keep building on that," Rawlinson added.
Striker Dani Gunton has wasted little time chasing another golden boot, bagging four goals in the opening two games.
US import Courtney Marten joined Smith as United's other scorers with the trio forming a formidable front line.
