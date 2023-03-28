The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston United coach reflects on Women's Super League start

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 28 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Smith on the attack for United against Kingborough. Picture by Paul Scambler
Lucy Smith on the attack for United against Kingborough. Picture by Paul Scambler

Nick Rawlinson is delighted that Lucy Smith agreed to swap Launceston City for United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.