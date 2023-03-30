Bracknell have been counting down the sleeps to NTFA premier round one.
It'll be a huge Saturday for the club who have former West Coast and Geelong player Scott Selwood lining up for the senior team at Bracknell Recreation Ground.
His brother Joel, last year's Geelong AFL premiership captain, will also speak at a luncheon.
Redlegs mentor Corry Goodluck said it was a privilege to have Scott playing against Hillwood.
"The guys are pretty excited to be playing with such a well-respected ex-AFL player who is still involved with coaching at Collingwood," he said.
"He's been over already and trained with us and the guys are really rapt with him and he has fitted in pretty well."
Goodluck said Selwood would likely play forward.
"Our back-six are pretty set and our midfield work closely together on our structures so to bring someone in like that - we'll probably slot him down forward I'd imagine and let him play there," he said.
"He's the kind of the guy that will work around us and isn't one of those guys that says 'put me here, there and everywhere'. He's happy to just play a role for us and help us get back to where we want to get to."
Hillwood coach Jake Pearce said his side was focused on the task at hand.
"We understand this is a big day for Bracknell so they will be up and about. We just want to play our brand of football for four quarters," he said.
Round one will also be a big occasion for Deloraine and Bridgenorth who are playing a curtain-raiser to the Hawthorn, North Melbourne AFL match at UTAS Stadium at 9.50am.
Deloraine coach Nathan Lowe said his players were pumped to run out on the pristine surface.
"Now the hard work has been done, we're looking forward to it because we've only had one proper hit-out as a practice match which was last week," he said.
"I'm just looking forward to seeing what we can produce as a core group of 28-30 senior players. Especially for the first half of the year and then we'll reset and go again."
Lowe said rotations would be important in adjusting to the bigger ground.
He said he'd encourage his players to cover their area and have trust in their teammates to do the same.
Bridgenorth coach Oliver Wood said his group was raring to go.
"It's a great initiative to support the Deloraine Football Club in their flood recovery and we are privileged to get the opportunity to be a part of it," he said.
"Once we found out we were starting the season at UTAS stadium we made some small alterations to the conditioning aspect of our program, as defending that large space can be challenging.
"On the flip side we are excited at the offensive opportunities that playing on a larger ground will give us."
Cook said his side had spent much of pre-season working on ball-movement patterns.
"Hopefully in the early rounds, opposition will see a Bridgenorth footy club who is willing to compete hard at the contest, bring a high level of pressure to the ball carrier and take the ball off the line in offence to give our forwards a good look at it," he said.
The Rocherlea versus South Launceston clash at Rocherlea shapes up as the match of the round given both teams made finals last year.
New South Launceston mentor Jack Maher said the Bulldogs wouldn't take last year's runner-up lightly.
"Round one is always a bit of an unknown, you're not sure who you're going to come up against. They're quite strong through the midfield," he said.
"But we'll go in confident, we'll back our systems in and hopefully can get the job done."
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said the Tigers were eager to play at home again.
"South are always a good opponent and we're expecting them to come out and have a good showing for themselves," he said.
"We're expecting a tough game straight off the bat and our boys are looking forward to it as well."
The Scottsdale, George Town match-up also presents as a good contest.
"We had two close battles against George Town in 2022, winning one each and both under a goal the difference at each other's home grounds," Scottsdale coach Ethan Petterwood said.
"We are expecting a tough, close contest once again."
George Town co-coach Joel Coad said his group would be looking to bring the energy and pressure they have worked on all pre-season.
"The guys have had a good crack over the break and we're excited about round one," he said.
"We've added some key players to our list and will debut three young kids this weekend that all have very bright futures, Kale Fraser, Jobi Ellis and Tallis Trudgeon.
"Scott Reitsema, Nick McKinnon and Chev Deacon will play their first games since returning to the club and Josh Allie will be rewarded for a big pre-season."
Longford have a bye.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
