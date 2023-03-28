The Examiner
Racing Minister beats vote

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 1:47pm
The government on Tuesday used the Speaker's casting vote to avoid a debate of a no-confidence motion against embattled Racing Minister, Madeleine Ogilvie, after the Opposition again raised concerns about animal cruelty and fixing in the state's harness racing industry.

