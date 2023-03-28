Racing Minister beats vote

The government on Tuesday used the Speaker's casting vote to avoid a debate of a no-confidence motion against embattled Racing Minister, Madeleine Ogilvie, after the Opposition again raised concerns about animal cruelty and fixing in the state's harness racing industry.
"She has been aware of concerns over the Office of Racing Integrity for months and months, the racing industry raised them with her in september last year, and she did nothing about those concerns," Opposition Racing spokesman Dean Winter said.
After she was informed of the specific concerns over race fixing and the industry's lack of confidence in the Office of Racing Integrity (ORI) last week, Ms Ogilvie blundered by referring the complaints to the ORI itself, Mr Winter said.
"She referred the complaints back to the ORI and asked them to investigate themselves. She is obviously not competent, she obviously doesn't know what she is doing, she needs to resign."
On Monday, Ms Ogilvie announced an independent review into the industry following the allegations of race fixing in the industry and animal welfare concerns at the stables of Sidmouth horse trainer Ben Yole.
She said that the terms of reference for the review will be drawn up as soon as possible, and that a betting analyst will be employed to help assess racing trends in Tasmanian industry.
Bass Liberal MHA Simon Wood said the government took all allegations of "integrity and animal welfare very seriously".
He said calls for Ms Ogilvie's resignation were unwarranted, given that she had announced the independent review.
"She has already announced an independent review into matters of alleged team driving and race fixing and the serious animal welfare concerns that have been aired in the media in recent days," he said.
Mr Winter also called on the resignation of director of racing at the ORI, Justin Helmich.
"Having racing ongoing in Tasmania as it is this week ... the industry has lost confidence in the Director of Racing, he needs to be stood down, so that we can continue to have confidence in racing until the investigation comes out," Mr Winter said.
He also cited industry whistleblowers' concerns about ORI taking retribution as a reason Mr Helmich should be stood down during the investigation.
Last week, Greens Leader Cassie O'Connor voiced concerns over the welfare of horses at Sidmouth harness trainer Ben Yole.
She said allegations included overcrowding in the paddocks, and that the horses were not being fed properly.
A spokesperson for Ben Yole denied the allegations, and said they were being spread by vigilantes.
