Not many jobs require you to move across the state with only a few hours' notice, but Kate Chambers happily packed her car to the brim to come to Launceston 12 hours after being told of her new role.
Kate Chambers is the new Commander of the Northern District for Tasmania Police and the first woman to do so.
Commander Chambers started in the police force in 1997 and dedicated 25 years of her life to being a police officer, but she's still exhilarated by her job and by the next chapter of her career.
"I'm just so excited to be appointed to the Northern District. There's been a succession of wonderful commanders here in the Northern District," she said.
"I am very fortunate to be the next commander, a female coming into this role and I'm very, very proud of that."
Commander Chambers said her guiding mentality as a police officer had remained the same over the years.
"I committed, more than 25 years ago, to Tasmania Police, to our people and our community and that commitment stays with me today," she said.
The Northern District is a large area to cover, Flinders Island, Deloraine, Longford and up to St Helens, which is two hours from Launceston, where Commander Chambers intends to live and integrate herself into the community.
"Community trust is critically important," Commander Chambers said.
"There have been some wonderful relationships built in this district and I want to continue to build those and work in partnership with the community as we address the many challenges ahead."
Commander Chambers already has an impressive career, including the development of the Arch Centres over the past two years.
Arch Centres are a safe place for victim-survivors of sexual violence to come forward and seek support.
Two will be piloted in Tasmania, with one in Launceston, which will hopefully be launched in mid-2023.
Commander Chambers said she was particularly committed to working with services providers to improve police responses.
"We do that very well already, but I think there is work to be done in partnering with the community further," she said.
Commander Chambers said while she's just hours on the job, her priority is community. "Our community deserves to feel safe," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
