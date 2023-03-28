Both of the state's under-21 teams fell in their semi-finals at the national championships in Sydney on Tuesday.
Tasmania lost 4-2 to ACT in their men's semi-final at Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre.
Thanks to Oscar Sproule's 12th-minute effort it was 1-1 at half-time.
But the game was decided in the fourth stanza when ACT scored three goals in 15 minutes.
Tassie captain Tyler McDonald also found the back of the goal in the fourth quarter.
Western Australia beat Victoria and NSW defeated Queensland in earlier semi-finals.
The women's side lost 4-0 to NSW State.
The hosts struck in the first two minutes through their skipper Lily Nielson and NSW added one goal per quarter.
Victoria overcame ACT and South Australia edged out NSWB in other finals.
Lucy Cooper and Oliver Stebbings have been the lone Northern players for the Tassie teams.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
